Experience Commerce renews digital mandate for MRF Tyres for 12th year

Experience Commerce (EC), an integrated digital agency within the Cheil Network, announces the renewal of its annual digital, technology, and media mandate for MRF Tyres for the 12th consecutive year. Headquartered in Chennai, MRF Tyres is a tyre manufacturer. EC’s Mumbai team will continue to manage the account, providing a comprehensive suite of services, including social media management, website maintenance, and extensive media planning and buying.
Over the past 11 years, Experience Commerce has successfully executed some of the most impactful and innovative digital campaigns for MRF Tyres. This includes managing the 'Ride The Thrill' campaign and launching the ‘Ride Along with MRF’ community, where we engaged biking enthusiasts across India and supported the creation of a dedicated platform for bikers.
Experience Commerce also managed MRF Tyres' media planning and buying for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 on Hotstar, demonstrating the agency's expertise in overseeing high-profile digital and media campaigns. The agency remains committed to elevating MRF’s digital presence by harnessing its expertise to boost brand awareness and engagement. This includes creating interactive content tailored to MRF’s target audience across various social media platforms and amplifying media outreach through both organic and paid campaigns.
Additionally, Experience Commerce will continue to manage MRF’s website, ensuring regular updates, maintenance, and defect fixes, along with overseeing hosting and domain management. Experience Commerce will also manage the comprehensive Media Planning & Buying for the brand across digital media channels including OTT.
Bhawana Daga, VP - growth, experience commerce, stated, “We are excited to extend our partnership with MRF Tyres. Over the past decade, MRF has become a key part of our agency family. The continuity of having the same dedicated team manage their account has allowed us to develop an in-depth understanding of their brand ethos and marketing needs. This long-term relationship has fostered a deep synergy, making it both rewarding and stimulating to work on their diverse campaigns. Our goal remains to deliver innovative digital and media solutions that enhance MRF’s market presence and drive sustained growth.”