FanCode and Procam partner for personalised Tata Mumbai Marathon 2024 broadcast

FanCode, a sports destination, and Tata Mumbai Marathon are set to elevate race day experience by showing real-time broadcasting for runners in the 10k open category. For the first time in India, more than 7000 runners can share a personalised LIVE link, get individualised key statistics and instant highlights after the marathon.
The event is scheduled for January 21, 2023. This will be in addition to the broadcast feed of the elite race, which will also be available for streaming on FanCode. Users can enter the BIB number of the runner that they wish to track and see the progress LIVE during the Open 10k category. Besides live streaming the runner's progress, users will also be able to see the real-time statistics such as total run time, distance covered, and average pace.
Yannick Colaco, co-founder, FanCode, said, "Tata Mumbai Marathon is one of the world’s most prestigious running events. The coverage for marathons in India has remained restricted to less than 1% of the runners, who are elite athletes, and that’s something we are looking to change. I firmly believe that every runner has a story to tell and I’m delighted that we are offering a platform for them to share their story."
On the association, Vivek Singh, JT.MD., Procam International, said, “Tata Mumbai Marathon’s collaboration with FanCode, is reflective of our commitment to enhancing the overall race experience and represents a significant leap forward in sports technology. We are excited to see how this initiative will benefit the running community in India and bring joy to all the runners participating in the 10K run, at the Tata Mumbai Marathon 2024.”