FanCode and Procam partner for personalised Tata Mumbai Marathon 2024 broadcast

The event is scheduled for January 21, 2023. This will be in addition to the broadcast feed of the elite race, which will also be available for streaming on FanCode. Users can enter the BIB number of the runner that they wish to track and see the progress LIVE during the Open 10k category. Besides live streaming the runner's progress, users will also be able to see the real-time statistics such as total run time, distance covered, and average pace.