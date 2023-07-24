FanCode bags exclusive digital rights for Lanka Premier League

The fourth edition of Sri Lanka’s biggest T20 tournament is scheduled to take place from July 30 to August 20, 2023 and the matches will be played in Colombo and Kandy.
FanCode will exclusively livestream the upcoming edition of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) in India. The fourth edition of Sri Lanka’s biggest T20 tournament is scheduled to take place from July 30 to August 20, 2023 and the matches will be played in Colombo and Kandy.
Cricket fans will be able to watch all the action from the championship on FanCode’s mobile app (Android, iOS), TV app available on Android TV, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Jio STB, Samsung TV, Airtel XStream, OTT Play, WatchO and www.fancode.com.
The five teams participating in this year’s edition are the Colombo Strikers, Dambulla Aura, Galle Gladiators, Jaffna Kings, and Kandy Falcons. Stars like David Miller, Babar Azam and Shakib Al Hasan have confirmed their presence to go along with top class Sri Lankan players like Mahesh Theekshana, Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Angelo Matthews.
Anil Mohan, founder & CEO IPG Group: “This year’s edition of the Lanka Premier League is going to be its biggest and we’re happy to be working with FanCode for its digital streaming in India. The league has continued to attract interest from broadcasters and advertisers across the globe, and this shows the strong market there is for Sri Lanka cricket. This can only bode well for the sport in the country.”
Prasana Krishnan, co-founder, FanCode: "Lanka Premier League will feature some of the top names in the game and we’re delighted to be able to bring the action to millions of cricket fans across India. Along with quality content, our user-first approach - be it the interactive overlays or statistics on demand - has resonated with cricket fans and we will continue to deliver on it."
Along with a long term partnership with ICC, FanCode has also partnered with multiple cricket boards across the globe including England Cricket Board, Cricket Ireland, New Zealand Cricket and West Indies Cricket Board.
Previously, FanCode livestreamed The Hundred, Caribbean Premier League and Super Smash in India.