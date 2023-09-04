FanCode bags exclusive digital rights for Rugby World Cup 2023

FanCode will offer tour passes at affordable prices for fans apart from monthly and yearly subscriptions
FanCode, India’s premier sports destination, will exclusively livestream the upcoming Rugby World Cup 2023 in India. Rugby World Cup 2023 will take place from 8 September - 28 October with matches played in nine venues across 10 host cities. The tournament will be the 10th men’s Rugby World Cup and the second to be hosted by France after a memorable event in 2007.
The World Cup will take place in a year when the sport celebrates 200 years, with the invention being dated back to 1823 after William Webb Ellis was credited with inventing the game by showing “a fine disregard for the rules” in catching the ball and running with it. In his honour, the trophy that’s awarded to the winner is called the Webb Ellis Cup.
Paris, Bordeaux, Marseille, Lille, Lyon, Saint-Etienne, Saint-Denis, Nice, Nantes and Toulouse are the ten host cities. The 20 teams taking part in this year’s edition are hosts France, Argentina, Australia, Chile, England, Fiji, Georgia, Japan, Ireland, Italy, Namibia, New Zealand, Portugal, Romania, Scotland, South Africa, Spain, Tonga, Samoa, Uruguay, Wales. In total, 48 matches will be played across 51 days.
Rugby fans can watch all the action on FanCode’s mobile app (Android, iOS), TV app available on Android TV, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Jio STB, Samsung TV, Airtel XStream, OTT Play, WatchO and www.fancode.com.
The defending champions are South Africa, who won their third title in 2019. They are the most successful team in the history of the tournament along with New Zealand. Both have three titles each. This World Cup promises to be one of the most closely competed with Australia, France, England and other teams all amongst strong contenders.
Speaking about it Yannick Colaco, co-founder, FanCode, said “Rugby is a sport that ignites passion and excitement among fans worldwide, and we are committed to ensuring that Indian sports fans can witness every tackle, try, and triumph at the Rugby World Cup.”
FanCode has been the home of international rugby in India and previously broadcast the Rugby Sevens.
Recently, FanCode had also tied up with Rugby India to develop the rugby ecosystem in India. FanCode livestreamed the men’s, women’s national championships at junior and senior level.