FanCode collaborates with Google Cloud to enhance the Live Sports Viewing Experience for SA users

“India’s streaming video market is in a steep growth phase and is expected to more than double in size by 2027. I believe we have only scratched the surface when it comes to exploring investments in fast-emerging areas like immersive content, interactive experiences, and the convergence of media with other areas like commerce and gaming. We are excited to work with FanCode to take the viewing experience for sports fans to the next level,” said Bikram Singh Bedi, Managing Director, Google Cloud India.