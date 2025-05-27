FanCode named official digital streaming partner for Intercontinental Legends Championship 2025

FanCode, the digital sports platform, has been announced as the official digital streaming partner for the Intercontinental Legends Championship (ILC), which kicks off from May 27 here at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in Greater Noida.

The opening match will be played between Indian Warriors and African Lions at 7:30 PM on May 27. From May 28 onwards, fans will witness double-headers every day, starting with Trans Titans (Australia & New Zealand) locking horns with American Strikers at 3:30 PM, followed by the second match at 7:30 PM.

The league stage concludes on June 3, paving the way for the semi-finals scheduled for June 4 at 3:30 PM and 7:30 PM, respectively. The grand finale will be held on June 5 at 7:30 PM, promising a fitting end to the Championship.

Speaking about FanCode, Intercontinental Legends Championship (ILC) founder and director, Rahul Hudda said, "We’re thrilled to have FanCode on board as our digital streaming partner, ensuring that fans across India and beyond can enjoy every moment of this unique tournament on their preferred devices. With 6 continents represented, the Intercontinental Legends Championship will offer fans an extraordinary mix of nostalgia and high-quality cricketing action."

Former South African batter Herschelle Gibbs will lead African Lions. Suresh Raina will lead the Asian Kings teams. Asian Kings will field a star‑studded squad featuring Raina, ex-Sri Lanka opener Tillakaratne Dilshan, and former Afghanistan captain Asghar Afghan.

The upcoming championship featuring 6 teams from 6 continents will be Live on the Sony sports Network. The 6 teams are African Lions, Trans Titans (Australia and New Zealand), Euro Gladiators, American Strikers, Asian Kings and Indian Warriors. The six iconic teams represent six global regions.

With 6 continents, 6 teams, and 18 games, the Intercontinental Legends Championship promises to redefine the boundaries of the sport.

The League is organised by MVP Quest Private and is managed by 100 Sports, with Sony Sports Network as the official broadcaster, bringing all 18 matches live to millions of fans across the globe. Be part of the history-making journey from May 27 as legends unite for the glory of the game in Greater Noida.