Former X executives, including ex-CEO Parag Agrawal, sue Elon Musk for $128 Million: Report

As mentioned in the report, Agrawal's legal representatives filed a 38-page complaint in the US District Court for the Northern District of California. It stated, "Under Musk’s control, Twitter has become a scofflaw, stiffing employees, landlords, vendors, and others. Musk doesn’t pay his bills, believes the rules don’t apply to him, and uses his wealth and power to run roughshod over anyone who disagrees with him."