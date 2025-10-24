Frodoh partners with CloudTV Ads to expand connected TV advertising reach across India

AdTech firm, Frodoh, has announced a partnership with CloudTV, one of India’s fast-growing Smart TV OS, to accelerate the growth of connected TV (CTV) advertising in India. With years of experience in the CTV space, Frodoh claims to bring expertise in building scalable ad solutions for streaming and smart TV environments. Through this partnership, Frodoh will offer CloudTV’s ad inventory and platform capabilities, helping brands tap into the rapidly growing audience base consuming content through connected devices.

CloudTV continues to strengthen its position in the connected TV ecosystem with a growing footprint of over 12 million viewers across over 250 TV brands in the country. This extensive reach presents an opportunity for advertisers to engage with millions of households through premium, measurable, and impactful CTV experiences. As the Indian audience landscape continues to fragment across streaming platforms, this partnership aims to help advertisers bridge the gap between traditional TV reach and digital precision. Frodoh’s CTV capabilities, combined with CloudTV’s strong footprint, will enable brands to deliver data-driven campaigns at scale.

Speaking on the partnership, Russhabh R Thakkar, founder and CEO at Frodoh, said, “This collaboration marks an important step in expanding both our and CloudTV’s presence in India’s connected TV ecosystem. We have seen firsthand how CTV advertising can unify fragmented audiences and bring brands closer to where viewers are most engaged on their smart TVs. Together, we are setting the stage for advertisers to explore new levels of visibility and relevance.”

Abhijeet Rajpurohit, COO & co-founder, CloudTV, said, “At CloudTV Ads, our mission is to redefine the connected TV advertising landscape in India. Partnering with Frodoh amplifies this vision by combining CloudTV’s OS ecosystem with their deep understanding of the CTV demand. Together, CloudTV and Frodoh are not just enhancing access to premium CTV inventory; we’re driving a new era of measurable, high-impact advertising experiences for brands across India.”

The partnership underscores Frodoh’s commitment to shaping the future of television advertising in India. As more households transition to connected viewing, Frodoh and CloudTV will work together to create a sustainable, brand-safe, and measurable advertising environment.