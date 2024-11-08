Goldmine Advertising secures social & digital media mandate for Canara Bank

Goldmine Advertising has secured the social and digital media mandate for Canara Bank. Goldmine will enhance Canara Bank’s digital presence to engage audiences more effectively, with a focus on younger demographics and strengthening the bank's position in the digital space.
As part of this partnership, Goldmine Advertising will spearhead the development and execution of comprehensive social media strategies to ensure Canara Bank’s digital presence resonates with today’s banking consumers. The agencies responsibilities include strengthening the bank’s presence, visibility, and engagement across key social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, X (formerly Twitter), LinkedIn, and YouTube. Beyond content creation, the agency will focus on building an engaged community and driving online reputation management while implementing SEO strategies to keep Canara Bank competitive in the ever-evolving digital landscape.
Pratik Singla, CEO of Goldmine Advertising, commented on the collaboration, saying, “Canara Bank is a prestigious legacy brand with a nationwide reach. This partnership strengthens our BFSI portfolio and presents an exciting opportunity to leverage our expertise to enhance their social media presence. Our teams are excited to craft impactful campaigns and push creative boundaries with our in-house content studio and digital media experts."