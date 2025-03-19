Google announces agreement to acquire Wiz for $32 billion

Google LLC has signed a definitive agreement to acquire New York-based cloud security firm Wiz, Inc. for $32 billion in an all-cash deal, subject to regulatory approvals and closing conditions. Once completed, Wiz will join Google Cloud, as mentioned in a blog post by Google.

The acquisition is aimed at strengthening Google Cloud’s position in cloud security and multicloud solutions in the AI era. Wiz provides a user-friendly security platform that integrates with major cloud environments, including Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, and Oracle Cloud, helping organisations prevent cybersecurity incidents.

Commenting on this, Sundar Pichai, CEO, Google, said “From its earliest days, Google’s strong security focus has made us a leader in keeping people safe online. Today, businesses and governments that run in the cloud are looking for even stronger security solutions, and greater choice in cloud computing providers. Together, Google Cloud and Wiz will turbocharge improved cloud security and the ability to use multiple clouds.”

Wiz’s platform is used by businesses of all sizes, from start-ups to government agencies, to secure their cloud operations. The acquisition is expected to improve security automation, reduce the cost of managing security controls, and enhance protection against AI-driven threats.

Thomas Kurian, CEO, Google Cloud: “Google Cloud and Wiz share a joint vision to make cybersecurity more accessible and simpler to use for organizations of any size and industry. Enabling more companies to prevent cyber attacks, including in very complex business software environments, will help organizations minimize the cost, disruption and hassle caused by cybersecurity incidents.”

Wiz’s products will remain available across all major cloud platforms and through partner security solutions in the Google Cloud Marketplace.

Assaf Rappaport, co-founder and CEO, Wiz: "Wiz and Google Cloud are fully committed to continue supporting and protecting customers across all major clouds, helping keep them safe and secure wherever they operate. This is an exciting moment for our company, but an even more important one for customers and partners, as this acquisition will bolster our mission to improve security and prevent breaches by providing additional resources and deep AI expertise.”