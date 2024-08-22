Google announces integration of Netflix advertising inventory into Display and Video 360 (DV360)

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Google has announced the integration of Netflix's advertising inventory into its Display & Video 360 (DV360) platform.
Advertisers can now access Netflix's advertising inventory directly through private marketplaces within DV360. This integration allows for more streamlined ad placements and enhanced targeting capabilities.
Additionally, programmatic guaranteed options are expected to become available by November 2024, further expanding advertising possibilities.
The integration enables advertisers to establish private 1:1 marketplace deals directly with Netflix through DV360. It enhances the flexibility and precision of ad buys, catering to diverse marketing strategies and budgets.
In a press release, Netflix said that it is giving advertisers new ways to buy, new insights to leverage, and new ways to measure impact. We’re looking forward to the launch of our in-house ad tech platform, which will be tested in Canada in November and launched globally in 2025.
To ensure transparency, Google has added Campaign Manager 360 to check ad impressions. It also expanded its work with DoubleVerify and Integral Ad Science to cover more types of ads, helping advertisers feel more confident about their ad results.
Initially available in the US, Canada, Brazil, and Mexico, the integration is set to expand globally over the coming months.