Google announces layoffs in devices and services team: Reuters

Google has announced a series of layoffs as part of organisational reforms.
Google has announced that it is eliminating several positions in the company's devices and services team and laying off hundreds of employees who were working on its voice-activated software, Google Assistant, as reported by Reuters.
Employees at the augmented reality hardware team and the voice-activated google assistant are among those impacted. The cuts also affected employees in the company's main engineering group.
The layoffs at Google Assistant, are reportedly part of organisational reforms implemented since the company's mapping app Waze layoffs in the second-half of 2023.
The company announced that a few hundred positions are being cut from the devices and services team, with the majority going to the 1P AR hardware team.
In order to improve productivity and efficiency and to allocate resources in accordance with the highest priority products, several of our teams implemented modifications in the latter part of 2023. Alphabet employed 182,381 people worldwide as of September 2023.
Image credits: Reuters