Google announces new AI tools for Performance Max campaigns: Here’s what we need to know

New features include asset-level conversion reporting, YouTube video placement reporting, third-party verification, and more.
Google Ads has introduced new tools and features to help advertisers boost their Performance Max campaigns. These updates are now available globally and will provide more insights into ad performance and expand creative capabilities.
1. Asset-level conversion reporting: Advertisers can see how well each part of their ad campaign generates conversions. It helps advertisers understand which specific elements of their ads are working best.
2. YouTube video placement reporting: Advertisers can see exactly where their video ads appear on YouTube. It lets them know if their ads are showing up in good, brand-safe places.
3. Third-party verification: Google has added options for other companies to verify the safety and appropriateness of ad placements on YouTube and Google’s Display Network. Advertisers can be more confident that their ads are shown in suitable environments.
4. AI-powered image editing: New tools that use artificial intelligence to edit images by removing, adding, or replacing objects. It makes the process of creating ad images faster and easier.
5. Expanded asset generation: Tools that create ad content automatically are now available not just for Performance Max campaigns but also for App and Display campaigns. Advertisers can create a wider range of ads more easily across different types of campaigns.
On Tuesday, July 30, 2024, Pallavi Naresh, group product manager, Google, published a sharing that these features are now available globally in English to all advertisers, with more languages coming later this year. Next month (August), image editing will also begin to roll out to more campaign types beyond Performance Max — including Demand Gen campaigns.
“We have been expanding these generative capabilities beyond Performance Max to other campaign types. We added image generation to Demand Gen campaigns earlier in the year. Asset generation is rolling out now in both App and Display campaigns. App campaigns will include enhanced asset reporting to help you make more informed optimisation decisions,” she adds.
Earlier this year, Google partnered with a creative platforms such as Canva, Smartly, and Pencil and now Typeface is joining the team. Advertisers can create content using Typeface and then use that content directly in their Google Ads campaigns. It also provides templates for creating images and text to use in Performance Max campaigns.
There will be a learning period as advertisers get used to these new tools. Google plans to host a webinar on October 1, 2024, to discuss more about these updates. The rollout is global, but some languages might not be supported right away, with more language options coming later this year.