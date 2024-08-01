Google announces new AI tools for Performance Max campaigns: Here’s what we need to know

1. Asset-level conversion reporting: Advertisers can see how well each part of their ad campaign generates conversions. It helps advertisers understand which specific elements of their ads are working best.

2. YouTube video placement reporting: Advertisers can see exactly where their video ads appear on YouTube. It lets them know if their ads are showing up in good, brand-safe places.

3. Third-party verification: Google has added options for other companies to verify the safety and appropriateness of ad placements on YouTube and Google’s Display Network. Advertisers can be more confident that their ads are shown in suitable environments.

4. AI-powered image editing: New tools that use artificial intelligence to edit images by removing, adding, or replacing objects. It makes the process of creating ad images faster and easier.

5. Expanded asset generation: Tools that create ad content automatically are now available not just for Performance Max campaigns but also for App and Display campaigns. Advertisers can create a wider range of ads more easily across different types of campaigns.