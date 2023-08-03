Google announces new languages on Google News and programs to support Indian language news publishers

The two languages that will be included are Gujarati and Punjabi.
Google India announced two significant developments to augment their ongoing efforts to support the Indian language news ecosystem and expand the Indian language web more broadly.
Google News serves as an important source for breaking news headlines and personalized news stories based on people’s interests for millions of users in India. Today, Google News will be expanding to include two additional Indian languages: Gujarati and Punjabi. These new languages will be available in the coming weeks, bringing the total number of languages to ten in India. This expansion reaffirms Google's commitment to making information accessible to people across the globe in the language they prefer.
Here is a complete list of Indian languages now available on Google News: Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu.
The GNI Indian Languages Program, announced earlier this year, has received over 600 applications from news publishers across India. Of these, 300+ publishers have been selected to participate in the program, which will provide them with support to modernize their digital ecosystem and improve the user experience across web, mobile and app.