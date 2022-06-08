Google announces product innovations across Ads and Commerce at Google Marketing Live

1. More tools for experimentation, to see how Performance Max is driving incremental conversions.

2. Expanded campaign management support in Search Ads 360 and the Google Ads mobile app.

3. Support for store sales goals to optimize for in-store sales, in addition to store visits and local actions.

4. Maximize impact with burst campaigns for a set time period to help meet in-store goals during seasonal events.

5. New insights and explanations, including attribution, audience and auction insights to know what’s driving performance.

6. Optimization score and recommendations to improve the campaign.