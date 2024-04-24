Google delays phasing out cookies, again

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Having initially announced the phase-out of cookies in January 2020, Google is now aiming for next year as the latest deadline.
Google has announced a delay in ending third-party cookies in its Chrome browser, citing the need to address feedback from various stakeholders and to allow the U.K. Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) sufficient time to review industry tests.
The announcement came on April 23, preceding quarterly reports from both Google and the U.K. Competition and Markets Authority (CMA).
In a statement on its Privacy Sandbox website, Google stated, "We recognise that there are ongoing challenges related to reconciling divergent feedback from the industry, regulators, and developers. It's also critical that the CMA has sufficient time to review all evidence including results from industry tests, which the CMA has asked market participants to provide by the end of June. Given both of these significant considerations, we will not complete third-party cookie deprecation during the second half of Q4."
This marks the third time Google has postponed its initial deadline set in January 2020. At that time, the tech giant agreed to eliminate third-party cookies "within two years" to enhance user security while browsing the web.
However, Google has since delayed implementation twice, each time to provide the advertising industry with additional preparation time for a transition fraught with uncertainty. Even at the beginning of this year, as Google began phasing out cookies for 1% of browser traffic, uncertainty lingered regarding the timing of more substantial changes.
Google appears to be targeting next year as the latest deadline to phase out third-party cookies. "We remain committed to engaging closely with the CMA and ICO and we hope to conclude that process this year. Assuming we can reach an agreement, we envision proceeding with third-party cookie deprecation starting early next year", the statement added.