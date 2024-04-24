Google delays phasing out cookies, again

In a statement on its Privacy Sandbox website, Google stated, "We recognise that there are ongoing challenges related to reconciling divergent feedback from the industry, regulators, and developers. It's also critical that the CMA has sufficient time to review all evidence including results from industry tests, which the CMA has asked market participants to provide by the end of June. Given both of these significant considerations, we will not complete third-party cookie deprecation during the second half of Q4."