Google denies involvement in YouTube slowdown for ad-blocker users

A YouTube spokesperson clarified that delays for AdBlock and AdBlock Plus users are not tied to the platform's ad blocker detection measures.
Lately, YouTube has faced accusations of capping the video-watching experience for users using ad-blockers to avoid ads. Users reported lagging and slow video loading.
On January 16, 2024, YouTube responded to the accusations, denying any connection between the alleged video slowdown and users employing ad-blockers. According to a report from Android Central, a spokesperson from YouTube clarified that the delays for AdBlock and AdBlock Plus users were unrelated to YouTube's ad blocker detection measures.
“Recent reports of users experiencing loading delays on YouTube are unrelated to our ad blocker detection efforts. Our help centre offers troubleshooting tips for users experiencing issues,” the company said.
Raymond Hill, the developer of uBlock Origin, posted on X (formerly Twitter) that the latest versions (5.17) of AdBlock and AdBlock Plus extensions are reportedly causing performance issues.
Eyeo, the team behind AdBlock, notified the publication that they have resolved the glitch that disrupted users' YouTube experience and led to increased CPU usage during web browsing.
YouTube claims that ad-blocking hampers its capacity to pay its content creators. Consequently, it encourages users to not use such tools and opt for premium service instead to ensure an ad-free content experience.