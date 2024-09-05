Google discontinues video action campaigns, shifts focus to AI powered Demand Gen

“The way we look at it is Demand Gen is giving you everything that you get on video action and a lot more,” said Michael Levinson, Google Ads VP and general manager, in an interview with Ad Age. “What Demand Gen offers is really three things,” Levinson said. “One is, you can add images to your video campaigns … It’s very clear, [in] the data, that if you add images to your video campaigns, you’re going to get better performance. Our early data shows about 20% more conversion if you do that.”