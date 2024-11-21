Google faces forced Chrome sale in landmark antitrust battle

The United States Department of Justice (DoJ) has unveiled unprecedented proposals to dismantle Google's internet search monopoly, including forcing the sale of its Chrome browser and potentially divesting the Android mobile operating system.

Following a landmark court ruling in August that declared Google's market practices illegal, the DoJ has submitted radical remedies to a Washington federal court that could fundamentally reshape the digital landscape.

The proposed measures would also prohibit Google from paying third parties like Apple to be the default search engine on their products and would establish a five-year ban on re-entering the browser market. Additionally, the DoJ wants Google to make its search index available to rivals and allow content creators to block their data from being used in AI model training.

Currently processing 90% of internet searches in the United States, Google has been accused of maintaining an illegal monopoly. The DoJ argues that the company's market dominance prevents fair competition, stating that "the playing field is not level".

Alphabet's Chief Legal Officer Kent Walker condemned the proposals as "unprecedented government overreach" that would harm American consumers and jeopardise technological leadership.

The proposals will be considered by Judge Amit Mehta, who is scheduled to hold a hearing in April to determine which remedies will be implemented. Google is expected to present its own counter-proposals during these proceedings.

The potential restructuring could have significant implications for the global tech industry, signalling a robust approach to antitrust regulation in the digital age.