Google launches 'AI Skill House' to boost AI literacy across India

At the 10th edition of Google for India 2024, Google launched an initiative to boost AI literacy across India, as announced by Shekhar Khosla, vice president of marketing for Google India.

Khosla unveiled "AI Skill House", a programme aimed at empowering 10 million Indians with AI knowledge. "With the rise of AI, there is an even greater need to equip people with the knowledge and tools to thrive in this new world and become truly future-readyafaqs," Khosla stated.

The initiative builds upon Google's Internet Saathi programme, which has trained over 80,000 rural women in digital skills since 2015. AI Skill House targets a broader audience, including students, job seekers, educators, developers, and civil officials.

Participants will have free access to Google's flagship AI courses on YouTube. "You will be able to embark on your own AI learning journey, discovering Google's flagship courses in AI on YouTube, such as 'Introduction to Generative AI' or 'Introduction to Responsible AI'," Khosla explained.

For those seeking deeper knowledge, courses will also be available through the Google Cloud Skills Boost platform. Upon completion, learners will receive digital badges from Google Cloud.

While initially offered in English, there are plans to expand to seven Indian languages. Khosla added, "We are also bringing our very popular Google AI Essentials course in Hindi."

"We recognise that true progress requires a comprehensive approach," Khosla said, highlighting that AI Skill House is part of Google's broader commitment to preparing Indians for an AI-driven future.