Google's Gemini Live takes center stage at Google for India 2024

Today, at the 10th edition of Google for India 2024, Gemini Live has taken centre stage at the event. Hema Budaraju, director of product management at Google shared that India is leading the way for many of Google's innovations.



She added that starting today (October 3, 2024) is available in Hindi and eight more Indian languages. “We believe this can be a game changer for teachers, entrepreneurs, artists, everyone, and we are making it even more accessible with the power of your voice in India, we know that it's one of the most popular ways that people use technology. Over 40% of Gemini Indian language users here are already using their voice to get quick inspiration," said Budaraju.



Moving further in her session, she also announced that the company has also introduced updates in Google Maps. If someone wants to look for restaurants in their city, Gemini will summarise the location and reviews on Google Maps in seconds. It will also help in making users' journeys safe by introducing two new features of real-time weather alerts. If it is a foggy morning or pouring continuously, users will now be able to report the same and be alerted about these disruptions.

Moreover, the tech giant is also adding to its AI overhaul of search. Google is now introducing video search, where one can film a problem they want to resolve (like seeing their TV screen flicker unusually) and the Google search's AI Overview will take a look.

"We know it's sometimes hard to explain what you need with just words. Soon you'll be able to ask questions with a video. Let's look at one problem we commonly face. Now you can take a quick video and ask out loud, how do I fix this? Search will make sense of the video and the question to give you a helpful AI overview,” added Budaraju.





