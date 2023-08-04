Google honours 'Cat-Eye' frame innovator Altina Schinasi on her 116th birthday

The special Google doodle is designed to showcase the iconic 'Harlequin eyeglass' frame.
Google pays tribute with the doodle to the designer behind the iconic 'cat-eye' eyeglass frame, as they commemorate her 116th birthday on August 4, 2023. The celebrated artist, whose name is Altina Schinasi, on a remarkable artistic journey that spanned from the bustling streets of Manhattan to the vibrant art scene of Paris.
According to a blog post by Google Doodle, Schinasi's passion for painting flourished in the artistic ambiance of Paris after completing her high school education.
Renowned for her bold use of colors, geometric patterns, and abstract forms, Schinasi's artwork captivated the world with its visually striking and dynamic designs.
She also earned her place as one of the most influential textile designers of the 20th century, with her creations continues to be displayed in museums and private collections worldwide.
Before reaching the pinnacle of her career, Schinasi got honoured for her artistic skills at The Art Students League in New York City while working as a window dresser for upscale stores along Fifth Avenue.
During this period, she got the opportunity to collaborate with artistic giants like Salvador Dalí and George Grosz, whose profound influence shaped her creative vision.
It was during her time as a window display designer that Schinasi conceived her groundbreaking idea for the "cat-eye" eyeglass frame.
Today, on what would have been her 116th birthday, Google commemorates Schinasi's indelible contributions to the world of design and art, reminding us of the enduring legacy she left behind with her 'cat-eye' eyeglass frames.