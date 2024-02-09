Google launches a paid membership service and renames its chatbot Bard Gemini: Report

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The company plans to provide a premium tier with access to its most advanced large language models.
According to a report, Google revealed that it is rebranding its chatbot Bard as Gemini and releasing an iOS and Android app. The iteration of Google's language models, Gemini Ultra 1.0, is also being released by the corporation.
Google One AI premium plan will offer Gemini Advanced, a chatbot available in English in over 150 countries and territories, after a free two-month trial. The chatbot, which includes Ultra, is designed to be more intelligent in reasoning, following directions, coding, and creative teamwork, with 40 languages available.
The report states that Gemini Advanced with Ultra 1.0 is the "most preferred chatbot compared to leading alternatives in blind evaluations with third-party raters." It is intended to enable users to converse for longer periods, in greater depth, and even to comprehend context from earlier prompts. When you are on the go, using Gemini on your phone should let you speak, text, or add an image for AI support.
You can access it from the Gemini app or any other way you typically activate the assistant, such as by pressing the power button or, on certain phones, corner swiping if you download the Gemini app for Android or choose to enable Google Assistant.
A new overlay will make it simpler to contact the Google chatbot, which can offer on-screen contextual assistance. It has been heavily investing in AI for years since we believe it to be the best approach to enhance Search and all of our products.
In a blog post, Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai stated, "AI is now central to two businesses that have grown rapidly in recent years: our Cloud and Workspace services and our popular subscription service Google One, which is just about to cross 100 million subscribers."
Additionally, Pichai stated that services like Help Me are already being used by over a million workplace users. In the upcoming weeks, Duet AI will also become Gemini for cloud users.