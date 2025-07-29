Google launches AI Skills Academy in India to empower newsrooms and media educators

Google has announced the launch of the Google News Initiative AI Skills Academy in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Department of New Media.

This 10-week, hybrid training program is designed to help newsrooms and media educators develop a foundational understanding of artificial intelligence while gaining practical experience with tools that can transform journalistic workflows. Developed with academic partnership from IIMC and training support from How India Lives, the initiative aims to equip media professionals and students with the skills to responsibly and effectively use AI in news production.

Participants will receive hands-on training in Google’s AI-powered tools such as NotebookLM, Gemini, AI Studio, and Pinpoint, which can help with transcription, translation, data analysis, and storytelling in multiple formats and languages. By streamlining tasks like summarizing lengthy reports or transcribing interviews, the program intends to free up time for more in-depth research and diverse, impactful journalism.

As part of this effort, IIMC will also extend training to students and educators across its six campuses nationwide, ensuring a new generation of journalists is equipped to use AI ethically and creatively in their work.

Google’s early collaborations with Indian newsrooms have already demonstrated the value of its AI tools in enhancing productivity and expanding storytelling capabilities. The new Academy is expected to significantly scale these benefits, enabling both established and emerging journalists to navigate the evolving media landscape with confidence.