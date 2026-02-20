Google launches Gemini 3.1 Pro across platforms

Google has introduced Gemini 3.1 Pro, an updated version of its core AI model, and is rolling it out across consumer, developer and enterprise platforms.

The model builds on the Gemini 3 series and follows last week’s update to Gemini 3 Deep Think. Google said 3.1 Pro reflects improvements in reasoning and problem-solving capabilities.

According to the company, Gemini 3.1 Pro scored 77.1% on ARC-AGI-2, a benchmark designed to test a model’s ability to solve unfamiliar logic patterns. Google stated that this represents more than double the reasoning performance of Gemini 3 Pro.

Gemini 3.1 Pro is being made available in preview for developers through the Gemini API in Google AI Studio, Gemini CLI, Google Antigravity and Android Studio. Enterprises can access it through Vertex AI and Gemini Enterprise. Consumers will see the model rolled out in the Gemini app and NotebookLM.

The company said the model is intended for tasks requiring more advanced reasoning, including synthesising information, generating structured outputs and handling complex queries.

Since the release of Gemini 3 Pro in November, Google said it has incorporated user feedback into subsequent updates. The current release is in preview, with broader general availability expected at a later stage.

Gemini 3.1 Pro in the Gemini app is being introduced with higher usage limits for users on Google AI Pro and Ultra plans. On NotebookLM, the model is available exclusively to Pro and Ultra subscribers. Developers and enterprise users can access it in preview through the Gemini API and related platforms.