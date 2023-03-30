Google launches new ad transparency center to ensure user safety

The tech giant also announced that it removed 5.2 billion ads from its platforms in 2022.
To ensure that advertisements displayed on its various platforms are transparent with its users, Google has announced the launch of an ad transparency center.
"More than 30 million people interact with Google’s ads transparency and control menus every day. That’s why over the past five years, we’ve invested in delivering better ways for you to learn more about the ads you see and keep you in control," the company said in the announcement.
The new ads transparency center will now be rolled out to users soon. With this, one can learn more about the ads they see from Google including Search, YouTube and Display.
The Ads Transparency Center is a searchable hub of all ads served from verified advertisers. "This one-stop shop was designed with you in mind by ensuring you have easy access to information about the ads you see from Google. With the Ads Transparency Center, you'll be able to understand: The ads an advertiser has run, which ads were shown in a certain region, the last date an ad ran, and the format of the ad," the company informs.
Google also informs that they have added or updated 29 policies for advertisers and publishers in the last year. In 2022, the company removed over 5.2 billion ads, restricted over 4.3 billion ads and suspended over 6.7 million advertiser accounts, from its platforms. The number of ads removed from its platforms in 2022 exceed by the number of ads removed in 2021 by 2 billion.
The company also blocked or restricted ads from serving on over 1.5 billion publisher pages and took broader site-level enforcement action on over 143,000 publisher sites. "To enforce our policies at this scale, we rely on a combination of human reviews and automated systems powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning. This helps sort through content and better detect violations across the globe," Google informs.