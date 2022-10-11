Google Play Points now in India

It will be rolled out to users in India in the coming week.
Google has announced the launch of ‘Google Play Points’ in India. Being rolled out later this week, Google Play Points is a global rewards program that has been helping users earn points and rewards for the many ways they use Google Play. It will be rolled out to users in India in the coming week.
Google Play has been a destination to find the best of apps, games, and digital content. Google Play Points - helps users earn points and rewards for the many ways they use Google Play. Over the past years, Google Play Points has been expanded to 28 countries.
Play your way and earn points
Users will be able to earn points when they make purchases with Google Play, including in-app items, apps, games, and subscriptions. The rewards program has four levels — Bronze, Silver, Gold and Platinum – that provide members with different perks and prizes depending on the tier they are in, which is based on the number of points they have collected.
Redeem your Play Points how you’d like
Users can redeem their points for Google Play Credit to use how they’d like to on the store.
The company has also partnered with developers of popular apps and games across the world to help users redeem their points for special in-app items. In India, we are partnering with 30+ participating titles that include:
Games from global studios such as Miniclip (8 Ball Pool), TG INC (Evony: The King’s return).
Games from local studios such as Gametion (Ludo King), Playsimple Games (Word Trip), and Gameberry Labs (Ludo Star).
Popular apps such as Truecaller and Wysa.
Growth avenue for local developers
Play Points will provide local developers a new avenue to build a local and global user base; helping them engage their users, drive discovery, and acquire users across markets that have Google Play Points.
Join for free
It’s free to join, there is no recurring or monthly fee, and you’ll earn five times the Play Points on your first week1. To get started, open the Play Store app on your Android device. Tap your profile icon on the top right, then tap Play Points