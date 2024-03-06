Google relists Indian apps after government intervention: TOI

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
It revealed that developer apps will be available again for a brief period.
A number of Indian apps were removed from the Play Store by Google due to their non-compliance with the company's in-app purchases and billing guidelines. However, following the government's involvement, the tech giant consented to relist all of the delisted apps. Google announced that it is reintroducing developer apps for a limited time, according to a report on TOI.
“In the spirit of cooperation, we are temporarily reinstating the apps of the developers with appeals pending in the Supreme Court. Google maintains its right to implement and enforce its business model, as established in various courts,” Google said in a statement. The company said it will prepare a bill for its services and extend the payment timelines for these companies. “We will invoice our full applicable services fees in the interim and are extending payment timelines for these companies. We look forward to a collaborative effort to find solutions that respect the needs of all parties,” Google added.
The news was made just hours after Google promised to relist all Indian apps that had been taken down from the Google Play Store, according to Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.
“Google and start-up companies, both have met with us. We have had very constructive discussions and finally, Google has agreed to list all the Apps as on the status which was there on Friday morning (1st March), that status will be restored,” Vaishnaw said. “Google has been supporting our technology development journey and we believe that in the coming months, both [the] start-up company and Google will come to a long-term resolution,” he added.
Google pulled several Indian apps from the Play Store, including Shaadi.com, Kuku FM, Info Edge (which operates Naukri, 99acres, and Jeevansathi), and Bharat Matrimony.