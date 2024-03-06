Google relists Indian apps after government intervention: TOI

“In the spirit of cooperation, we are temporarily reinstating the apps of the developers with appeals pending in the Supreme Court. Google maintains its right to implement and enforce its business model, as established in various courts,” Google said in a statement. The company said it will prepare a bill for its services and extend the payment timelines for these companies. “We will invoice our full applicable services fees in the interim and are extending payment timelines for these companies. We look forward to a collaborative effort to find solutions that respect the needs of all parties,” Google added.