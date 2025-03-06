Google rolls out AI Mode in search for advanced queries

Google has introduced AI Mode, a new experimental search feature that enhances AI Overviews with advanced reasoning and multimodal capabilities. The feature, available in Labs for Google One AI Premium subscribers, aims to provide more detailed and contextual responses to complex queries.

Advertisment

AI Mode utilises a custom version of Gemini 2.0 to handle nuanced searches, allowing users to ask follow-up questions and receive AI-powered responses with relevant web links. Unlike traditional search, AI Mode uses a "query fan-out" technique, conducting multiple related searches simultaneously and synthesising results for a more comprehensive answer.

The feature is designed to improve search efficiency, particularly for queries that require comparisons, deeper exploration, and reasoning. Google is testing AI Mode with a limited group of users and plans to refine it based on feedback before a wider rollout.