Google says AI Search is boosting traffic, but publishers aren’t buying it

As Google's AI-powered Search tools continue to develop, so does the discussion surrounding their impact on the open web. In a recent blog post titled “AI in Search is Driving More Queries and Higher Quality Clicks”, Liz Reid, VP and head of Google Search, defended the tech giant's introduction of AI Overviews. She asserted that this feature is not diminishing web traffic but is, in fact, enhancing it.

“Our data shows people are happier with the experience and are searching more than ever,” Reid wrote. “We’re actually sending slightly more quality clicks to websites than a year ago.”

She defined "quality clicks" as instances where users do not promptly return to the search results, implying that the new format aids users in locating what they seek more quickly and with greater relevance.

Traffic trends or traffic trouble?

Google’s internal metrics reveal that the total organic click volume from Search to websites has remained "relatively stable" year over year, while the quality of clicks has improved.

According to Reid, users are now more engaged, pose longer and more complex questions due to AI overviews, and have more links on the page than previously.

However, several publishers and third-party SEO firms have reported significant traffic declines following the rollout of AI Overviews.

In a recent report by TechCrunch, several outlets reported experiencing double-digit traffic losses, suggesting that users often find the information they need directly within the AI snippet and do not proceed to click through to the original websites.

However, Google attributes these claims to “isolated examples”, flawed attribution, and changes in traffic patterns that occurred prior to the launch of AI Overviews.

Publishers say, 'We’re not feeling those clicks'

Independent site owners and media publications remain wary. Critics argue that AI-generated summaries reduce site traffic by eliminating the need for users to visit source websites, especially when the summary already answers their query. However, Google insists that it is not replacing the web but rather "highlighting" it.

“It’s not the web or AI; it’s both,” Reid explained. “We’ve trained our models to deeply understand the web and link to the most relevant sites.”

She added that AI responses feature citations, source links, and inline attribution, with a focus on transparency. Reid also emphasised that publishers retain control over whether their content is highlighted or included in Search using standard web protocols.

Is AI changing how we use the internet?

Google maintains that traffic is simply redistributed as more people gravitate towards authentic content like forums, podcasts, and long-form blogs, but critics worry that the AI layer may ultimately push smaller sites and niche publishers out of visibility.

Still, Google is bullish about what lies ahead. “We believe that AI will be one of the most expansionary moments for the web,” Reid said, calling it a tool that will help users ask better questions and help creators engage more deeply with audiences.

As the web evolves into its next phase, the ongoing struggle between discoverability, AI-driven convenience, and creator credit seems far from over.