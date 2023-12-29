Google settles $5 billion lawsuit over alleged incognito mode privacy violations

The financial details of the settlement remain undisclosed.
The settlement is set for final approval by a federal judge in Oakland, Calif., with the deadline for submission no later than Feb. 24, 2024. The financial details of the settlement remain undisclosed.
Google has resolved a substantial $5 billion lawsuit alleging the tech giant's improper tracking of personal data for users utilizing its Chrome browser's incognito mode, according to statements from legal representatives.
Representatives from both parties disclosed the agreement, finalized through a binding term sheet as part of a mediation process. The settlement is set for final approval by a federal judge in Oakland, California, with the deadline for submission no later than Feb. 24, 2024. The financial details of the settlement remain undisclosed.
Originally seeking a minimum of $5 billion in damages, the plaintiffs contended that Google, despite users' belief in private browsing, could trace online activities through analytics and other tools.
The lawsuit accused Google of amassing an "unaccountable trove of information," ranging from benign details like shopping habits and hobbies to potentially embarrassing content.
Scheduled for trial on Feb. 5 if a settlement had not been reached, the proposed class-action suit now awaits final review as US District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers has temporarily halted the trial. In a prior ruling in August, Judge Rogers denied Google's attempt to dismiss the lawsuit.