Google turns 27: A pixelated doodle brings back 1998

Google marks its 27th birthday with a nostalgic homepage Doodle featuring its original 1998 logo - a pixelated rainbow wordmark that recalls the company's scrappy startup days in a Stanford dorm room. This vintage design taps into Y2K-era nostalgia, offering a human touch to a tech giant now under increasing scrutiny for its AI-driven operations.

Google's 1st logo

The birthday Doodle is not just an artwork, but part of a two-decade-long storytelling device. While Google was officially incorporated on September 4, 1998, the company has traditionally celebrated its birthday on September 27, aligning with the date of its first-ever Doodle in 1998 - a playful "out of office" message during the Burning Man festival.

The Doodle's evolution mirrors Google's journey from a humble search engine to a global tech powerhouse. The Doodle itself is more than decoration - it’s now a key brand asset. Over the years, Google has created thousands of Doodles (regional and global) that celebrate culture, holidays, inventors, artists, and more.

The original 1998 Doodle, a hand-drawn stick figure behind the second “O” to indicate the founders would be away.

Google's 1st doodle

In 2010, Google produced its first playable Doodle, honoring the 30th anniversary of Pac-Man, which became hugely popular.

PAC-MAn's 30th anniversary doodle

Since then, Doodles have grown in ambition — animated, interactive, localised for festivals (Diwali, Lunar New Year), tributes to cultural icons (Frida Kahlo, scientists, artists), and even global games like Doodle Champion Island Games (launched in 2021).

A Diwali doodle

Frida Kahlo's 103rd birthday doodle

The Doodle has become so integral that many users expect it. Studies and brand observations suggest 70% of users recall Doodles they’ve seen, reinforcing their role in engagement and top-of-mind connection.

As Google celebrates its 27th birthday, the return to its original logo serves as a reminder of its origins and the journey that has brought it to the forefront of the digital age