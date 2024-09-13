Google unveils streamlined data privacy for advertisers with confidential matching

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Google is introducing confidential matching, a new way to securely connect first-party data for its measurement and audience solutions. This marks the first use of confidential computing in its ads products, and Google plans to bring this privacy enhancing technology to more products over time.
Technologies like confidential computing, which use special software and hardware known as Trusted Execution Environments (TEEs), unlock new ways for businesses to use their first-party data to reach customers and measure the impact of their digital ad campaigns. It also gives added data security and transparency, by isolating business information during processing so that no one- including Google- can access the data being processed.
For advertisers, the use of confidential computing means added protections for their customers’ information that are secure by default. Other technical assurances include transparency into a product’s code and the ability to receive proof, known as “attestation,” that data is processed as intended.
TEEs are already a proven technology, used across different industries to protect data like passwords and credit card numbers. For example, Confidential Space — part of Google Cloud’s confidential computing portfolio — is used by MonetaGo for secure financial fraud detection.
Google is committed to making confidential computing and other complementary technologies accessible to everyone at no additional cost. Google is continuing to work alongside others in the ads industry to further adoption of and build standards for this privacy enhancing technology.
Confidential matching is now the default for any data connections made for customer match including Google ads data manage. For advertisers with very strict data policies, it also means the ability to encrypt the data yourself before it ever leaves your servers.
In the coming months, the technology company plans to expand the use of confidential matching across more of its advertising solutions. For example, in the next few months enhanced conversions implemented with the Google tag will start rolling out first-party data processed with confidential matching. Processing will happen behind the scenes, without changing how users measure conversions or manage your Google tag.