Google updates YouTube TV app icon on Android

Google has rolled out a visual update to the YouTube TV app on Android, introducing a refreshed icon that aligns with the company’s wider design system. The new icon adopts a flatter, simplified look, replacing the earlier version with clearer shapes and improved visual balance.
The change is part of Google’s broader effort to maintain design consistency across its apps. While the update does not affect the app’s functionality, the revised iconography is intended to improve visual accessibility and readability across different screen sizes.
The update comes as Google continues to refine YouTube TV amid growing competition in the streaming space. The platform remains unchanged in terms of content and features, offering live television, sports and on-demand programming through a single subscription plan.
Separately, YouTube has confirmed plans to introduce genre-based subscription options for YouTube TV in early 2026. The move is aimed at giving users greater control over the type of content they subscribe to.
“Early next year, we’ll launch YouTube TV Plans, bringing more choice and flexibility to our subscribers with over 10 genre-specific packages,” said YouTube.
Currently, YouTube TV is offered through a single package with more than 100 channels. The upcoming change will allow users to choose from multiple genre-focused bundles.
“TV should be easy, giving viewers greater control over what they want to watch. Our goal is to let you tailor your subscription with more options. Whether you stick with our main YouTube TV plan with 100+ channels, focus on sports, combine sports and news, or select a plan centered on family and entertainment content, subscribers will be able to easily choose the plan that works best for them,” added the company.