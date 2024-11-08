Google’s AI-powered Vids now available for workspace business users

Google has announced the general availability of Google Vids, an AI-powered video creation tool now integrated into its Workspace suite, as mentioned in media reports. Initially exclusive to Gemini for Google Workspace customers, Vids is now accessible across a wider range of Workspace subscription plans.

Google Vids, powered by Gemini AI, simplifies video creation through features like “Help me create,” which generates an initial storyboard from user prompts and Google Drive documents. By analysing content, Gemini suggests scenes, stock media, scripts, text, and background music to draft a video.

Users can then personalise their videos with animations, transitions, photo effects, and a library of royalty-free content. Vids also offers AI-powered voiceovers, allowing users to choose from preset voices or record their own using a teleprompter with Gemini’s read-along and rolling features.

While the core Vids app supports multiple languages, AI-powered features like “Help me create” and the teleprompter are currently limited to English, with plans for additional language support in the future.

In today’s announcement, Google highlighted that users will have unrestricted access to AI-powered features in Vids until December 31, 2025. Starting in 2026, usage limits may apply, with Google providing advance notice. Vids is currently enabled by default for select Google Workspace editions, including Business Standard and Plus, Enterprise tiers, Education Plus, and Gemini add-on customers, with a gradual rollout beginning November 7 and extending over the coming weeks.