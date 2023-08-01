Google's Assistant to soon have Generative AI features

In an internal email informing Google employees about Assistant's revamp, an elimination of a "small number of roles" was also announced.
Tech giant Google is in the process of revamping its virtual assistant software Google Assistant. Assistant will soon be getting generative AI features.
The development was first reported by Axios on July 31 after accessing an internal email sent to employees announcing the development by Peeyush Ranjan, vice president- Google Assistant, and Duke Dukellis, product director, Google.
The mail says that the changes are being implemented due to the "profound potential" of generative AI. The mail dubs that the new version of Assistant will be "supercharged" and will be powered by the "latest LLM technology."
The mail also highlights that a portion of the team has started working on this, "beginning with mobile".
The company, however, doesn't detail the new features that can be seen on Assistant.
What the email did make clear was the revamp will lead to the company reorganising its Assistant team. According to Axios, Google has already laid off “dozens” of employees working on the Assistant.
"As part of this update, we are also eliminating a small number of roles within the team. We have already let these teammates know and we will provide dedicated support to help them through this transition. Everyone impacted will have a minimum of 60 day internal search period, based on local requirements," the mail reads.