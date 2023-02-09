Google's Bard pummels the company's stock after giving wrong answers in a promo

Alphabet lost more than $100 billion in market value when Bard fumbled misinformation in a promotional video.
Alphabet, the parent company to Google Inc., has reported heavy drop in its share price post the release of Bard, the company's ChatGPT-style AI chatbot. The total loss accounted by Alphabet is estimated at over $100 billion in market value. Reuters reported that Alphabet's shares dropped as much as 9 percent during regular tradin8g on February .
The decline is a result of Bard delivering inaccurate information in its promotional video. The company revealed its promotional video for Bard recently. The short gif video, which was posted on Twitter, showed the chatbot responding to a question asked by a 9-year old about new discoveries from the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST).
The company has removed the tweet since.
In its response, the AI said that the telescope was used to take pictures of a planet outside the Milky Way, which is incorrect. The AI's fumble was caught by Reuters within a few hours of the AI's launch.