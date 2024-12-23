Google’s counterproposal to DOJ: Unbundle android apps instead of breaking up

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) has proposed a list of measures to address Google’s alleged antitrust violations and restore competition in the search engine market, including a potential requirement for Google to divest its Chrome browser. Late Friday, Google issued its own counterproposal, focusing on alternative solutions, as stated by Google in a blog post.

Google’s response suggests addressing concerns through modifications to its payment arrangements with companies like Apple and Mozilla, which prioritise Google’s services, as well as adjustments to its licensing agreements with Android phone manufacturers and contracts with wireless carriers. However, Google’s proposal does not tackle the DOJ’s suggestion that it share search data with competitors to level the playing field.

Google has outlined its proposed remedies in response to a recent antitrust ruling, which scrutinised its agreements with Apple, Mozilla, Android phone manufacturers, and wireless carriers. Lee-Anne Mulholland, Google’s vice president of regulatory affairs, stated in a company blog post that the decision was centered on the company’s search distribution contracts, and its suggested solutions are tailored accordingly.

Under Google’s proposal, the company would refrain for three years from signing agreements that tie licenses for its core apps, such as Chrome, Search, and Google Play, to the preinstallation or placement of other apps, including Chrome, Google Assistant, and the Gemini AI assistant. This move aims to address concerns raised by regulators about anti-competitive practices.

Google has proposed additional measures to address antitrust concerns, including allowing payments for default search placement in browsers while enabling multiple agreements across platforms or browsing modes. The company has also suggested revisiting these deals annually to ensure greater flexibility and competition.

Despite these proposals, Google plans to appeal Judge Amit Mehta’s ruling, which identified the company as a monopolist that acted to maintain its dominance. Google stated it would submit a revised proposal by March 7, ahead of a two-week trial scheduled for April to address the specifics of its remedies.