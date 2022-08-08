GOZOOP Group launches Sports For All with the new campaign #MastiChadhegi

Echoing the pulse of the nation, the integrated group has conceptualized and executed the campaign, setting a tone for the games.
While India continues its rich stride at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, Sports For All (SFA), the official partner for Team India at the games, showcases the pride that is reverberating through the nation with their new campaign #MastiChadhegi. With an exhilarating concept, SFA has further cemented the passion the country holds for the sporting event through the campaign.
Anchored around the thought #MastiChadhegi, the digital campaign has been conceptualized and executed by GOZOOP Group, an integrated marketing group. Consisting of 2 digital films, the campaign offers a refreshing perspective on how sporting events in India have an adrenaline element of anticipation and profound enthusiasm that is both infectious as well as endearing.
Sports-tech company, Sports For All (SFA) is a fully integrated digital plus on-ground multi-sport platform and is the official partner of Team India for The Olympics, The Commonwealth Games and The Asian Games.
Elaborating her thoughts on the pulse of the nation, Samera Khan, chief marketing officer, Sports For All (SFA) shares, “Sports in India is seen as a reason to celebrate and bring people together. The unparalleled enthusiasm that the country witnessed was the crux of the moment we wanted to capture in the campaign. Translating the vision without missing a beat, GOZOOP Group has brought the energy to life, leaving a lasting impression in the hearts of the audience through the campaign.”
Samrat Bedi, chief executive officer (India), GOZOOP Group shares, “The intent here is to give sports a much needed break from the high-octane, performance-led narrative that most communication around sporting events tends to focus on. SFA is not only about supporting and encouraging our champions of tomorrow but also about making that journey an enjoyable one.”
The DVC’s are released across digital platforms for the audience to support and be part of the unrivaled frenzy that the nation is witnessing with SFA. This tech-enabled, multi-discipline platform has mirrored a visually evocative film that brews conversation about supporting future champs at grassroot level from a very young age.