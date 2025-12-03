Green Gold Animation debuts ‘Green Gold TV’ on India’s FAST platforms

Green Gold Animation has launched its Free Ad-Supported Streaming Television (FAST) channel, Green Gold TV, aimed at kids and family audiences.

Advertisment

The 24x7 channel will be available on connected TV and streaming platforms including TCL, Airtel Xstream, RunnTV, YuppTV and Cloud TV, with additional partners expected to join.

With this move, Green Gold Animation becomes one of the early Indian studios to enter the FAST ecosystem, a format that has seen growing adoption across connected TV. The channel will be free to access and supported by advertising.

Commenting on the launch, Rajiv Chilaka, founder & CEO of Green Gold Animation, said: “The television landscape is at the brink of a major transformation, with FAST channels redefining how audiences experience content. We are excited to be among the first Indian studios to embrace this change. With Green Gold TV, we are excited to bring our catalogue of original Indian stories directly into living rooms across the country, expanding our reach to millions of households, offering stories that families can enjoy together - free, seamless, and in a format built for the future.”

The FAST category has expanded globally and is beginning to scale in India as connected TV penetration grows and ad-supported streaming gains momentum. Industry estimates suggest connected television households in India may exceed 150 million in the coming years. FAST channels offer a programmed, continuous-viewing model delivered over the internet and supported by advertising.

The launch of Green Gold TV marks a step in the studio’s digital strategy, with the channel operating independently from its YouTube feed. It will host long-form episodes in 22-minute formats and curated movies of around 60 minutes to create an uninterrupted viewing experience across age groups.

Set to debut with six titles in December, Green Gold TV plans to expand its catalogue with new IPs and original content. The FAST format also opens new avenues for advertising-led revenue and wider distribution of its library.

Green Gold Animation is first Indian animation to adopt the FAST model. It is positioning the channel as part of a shift in how kids’ programming is distributed and accessed across digital platforms.