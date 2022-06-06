GroupM and Wunderman Thompson along with Amazon Ads launch ‘content strategies for digital consumer’ playbook

This playbook will help marketers and agency professionals in making efficient decisions around revamping their online content strategies. It covers:

(a) key reasons why brands should have a separate communication strategy for ecommerce touchpoints and

(b) ideas around content and engagement strategies to efficiently drive visibility and recall with millions of ‘intent’ consumers

Rise of the ‘Digital Consumer’ : 350 Mn Indian consumers are expected to make a purchase online in 2025 as per an MMA-GroupM report, which is a steep jump from 150 MM online buyers in 2020.