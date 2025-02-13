Gupshup launches AI Agents for D2C, retail, e-commerce & FMCG brands

Gupshup, a conversational AI platform, has launched AI Agents for D2C, retail, e-commerce, and FMCG. These AI Agents aim to improve customer engagement, sales, and operational efficiency. They are part of Gupshup’s AI Agent Library, which offers pre-built and customizable AI solutions for various industries.

Advertisment

Retailers, D2C, e-commerce platforms, and FMCG brands can use these AI Agents to improve product discovery, automate order management, upsell warranties, reduce RTO and NDR, enhance loyalty, and personalise customer interactions. These AI Agents integrate across platforms like WhatsApp, SMS, RCS, Voice, Web, and Mobile, enabling efficient customer engagement with minimal deployment time.

"With AI transforming every aspect of commerce, businesses need intelligent solutions that enhance engagement while driving measurable impact," said Beerud Sheth, founder and CEO, Gupshup. "Our Retail, e-commerce, D2C and FMCG AI Agents are designed to help brands convert more customers, optimize post-purchase support, and unlock new revenue opportunities - all with enterprise-grade AI that is fast, reliable, and scalable,” he added.

Built on Gupshup Conversation Cloud, these AI Agents for retail, e-commerce, and CPG handle real-time planning, execution, and learning. Using advanced LLM models, they enable multi-turn natural language conversations to improve shopping experiences, automate order management, and enhance customer loyalty.

For example, the Retail and e-Commerce AI Agents enhance product discovery by providing consultative recommendations based on customer preferences and purchase history. The Order Management AI Agent streamlines order tracking, returns handling, and delivery updates, while the Loyalty and Promotions AI Agent drives repeat purchases through personalised promotions, restock alerts, and rewards program engagement.

“Gupshup's AI Agent has revolutionised how we engage with our customers, enabling truly personalized shopping experiences that were previously impossible. The ability to understand nuanced customer descriptions and convert them into precise product recommendations has transformed messaging from a simple communication tool into an intelligent shopping assistant. As one of the first brands to experience the power of Gupshup's AI Agents in Brazil, we're excited to see them expand this innovative technology with their AI Agents Library, which will undoubtedly set new standards for conversational commerce," said Pedro Pessoa, manager, customer success at Reserva.