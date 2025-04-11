Gyan Gupta and Samarjit Singh launch ‘AI in Action’

Industry veterans Gyan Gupta and Samarjit Singh have announced the launch of ‘AI in Action’, a new firm focused on helping large businesses in India adopt and implement artificial intelligence (AI). Alongside the launch, a framework called AIRSA (AI Readiness and Strategy Assessment) has also been introduced to help the companies understand their preparedness for AI, comparisons, and plan for its effective use.

Gyan Gupta, previously a CEO with experience in digital platforms, and Samarjit Singh, a strategist with expertise in digital governance (and also a former COO at afaqs!), have combined their skills to lead this new venture. It aims to provide Indian companies with practical ways to integrate AI into their operations.

"AI is no longer an optional lever — it’s a foundational imperative. With AI in Action and AIRSA, we aim to provide India Inc. with a clear, actionable path to embed AI into the DNA of every mid-large enterprise," says Gupta.

Singh adds, "Through AIRSA, we have created a gold standard that not only diagnoses AI readiness but also guides implementation with quantified ROI and continuous governance. It’s tailored for Indian conglomerates but benchmarked against global best practices,"

The AIRSA framework has been created for enterprises across sectors such as infrastructure, energy, media, automotive, and retail, and the key insights include:-

AI Readiness scores ranging from 65 to 82, revealing both sectoral strengths and structural gaps in data, tech, talent, and ethics.

A phased roadmap (pilot, scale, transform) to move from experimentation to enterprise-wide AI integration.

Proprietary tools including the AI RoI Simulator, real-time benchmarking dashboard, and a sector-specific implementation toolkit

Marketers can explore how AI is redefining personalisation, content creation, audience insights, and campaign automation.

Media leaders learn from AI-led newsroom models, content recommendation engines, and monetisation tools, digital businesses will discover case studies in predictive analytics, customer service automation, and AI-driven ops.

The AIRSA methodology aligns with national priorities including Digital India, IndiaAI Mission, and India@100 sustainability goals. It embeds ethical AI practices, regulatory compliance, and innovation governance as core pillars - ensuring responsible AI at scale.