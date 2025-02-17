Haldiram’s and JITO-JIIF lead Rs 16 crore investment in AI-driven Almonds Ai

Almonds Ai, a channel loyalty, rewards and solutions company has secured a Rs 16 crore seed funding round led by the promoters of Haldiram’s, a snack food enterprises at an undisclosed valuation. The round also saw participation from prominent investors including Venture Catalyst, Ever Grow Capital, Nine ALPS, Hemant Jain (MD - KLJ Group, president - PHDCCI), Nitin Jain ( co-founder - OfBusiness).

This strategic investment marks a significant milestone in Almonds Ai’s journey to redefine how businesses engage, educate, and reward their distribution networks using cutting-edge AI technology.

For Haldiram’s, this investment underscores the growing importance of AI-driven business solutions in modern channel engagement.

"At Haldiram’s, we have always believed in investing in ideas that create real impact. Almonds Ai’s innovative approach to channel partner engagement is transforming the industry. We see immense potential in their platform as it resonates with our vision of delivering exceptional customer experiences. We are excited to be part of their growth story and look forward to the positive impact they will create," Manohar Lal Agarwal, chairman and MD, Haldiram stated.

"JITO-JIIF is committed to supporting businesses that leverage technology to bring transformative change. Almonds Ai is revolutionising channel engagement with AI-powered solutions that drive efficiency and scalability. We believe this investment will help them expand their reach and create a lasting impact across industries, "Sagar Gosalia, COO, JITO Incubation and Innovation Foundation.

Abhinav Jain and Apurv Modi, co-founders of Almonds Ai jointly said, "This funding marks a pivotal moment for Almonds Ai as we set out to redefine how brands engage, educate, and incentivize their channel partners. It will allow us to scale operations, expand globally, and empower businesses with AI-driven tools that foster meaningful, long-term relationships."

Almonds Ai plans to invest in R&D, expand its team, and enhance its product offerings, ensuring its innovative solutions continue shaping the future of channel loyalty programs across industries.