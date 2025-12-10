Hansa Research launches ad impact measurement for digital videos

Hansa Research has launched a subscription-based advertising impact measurement service designed to track the effectiveness of ads across digital video platforms. The offering covers YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, OTT services and other mobile video environments, providing brands with an independent evaluation framework.

The service measures campaign performance in real time and against brand-specific target audiences. With a monthly sample of 2,500 respondents—aggregating to 30,000 annually—the study spans ten cities and includes face-to-face interviews with physical verification of mobile apps. Brands can subscribe to a one-month study at Rs 9 lakh, with only three brands assessed each month on a first-come-first-served basis.

The measurement framework tracks ad recall, message comprehension, relevance, likeability and purchase intent. It also examines viewing behaviour, including muting, skipping, fatigue, attention, sharing and forwarding patterns. Insights on platform usage, viewing environments and exposure frequency have been developed in consultation with media planners.

A category deep dive offers competitive context by mapping category-level recall and benchmarking performance against other players.

Praveen Nijhara, CEO, Hansa Research, said the aim is to provide brands with actionable insights to support media planning and digital campaign optimisation.

Findings from an independent pilot with 3,000 respondents indicate that consumers spend an average 2.17 hours per day on mobile screens, that 78% skip video ads, and that brand recall remains limited, averaging around 1.5 brands per respondent.