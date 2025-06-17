Havas accelerates shift to AI-led operations across global network

Havas announced updates on its AI rollout across the group, aimed at improving data and tech use to support client outcomes.

At Cannes last year, Havas committed to investing €400 million over four years in data, tech, and AI. Its global strategy and operating system, now called Converged.AI, combines talent, tools, and platforms to offer integrated communication solutions. Havas has reaffirmed this investment through 2027 and launched a full AI-powered Converged.AI suite covering targeting, analytics, planning, content personalisation, and creative production.

As Havas enters the second year of its Converged.AI strategy, investment will focus on evolving the group’s agent-enabled capabilities into a human-led agentic ecosystem fully deployed across the organisation to power client-centric solutions at speed.

Yannick Bolloré, CEO and chairman, Havas, shared: “One year after announcing a major pivot with the launch of our global strategic plan and operating system, now renamed Converged.AI to reflect its expanded capabilities, our transformation is delivering real impact for our clients. We believe innovation happens where empathic human understanding meets machine precision. We are now moving beyond creating efficiencies to exploring entirely new frontiers, with artificial intelligence embedded at the core of everything we do. Today, I’m proud to unveil new tools like Vermeer, our next-gen video production platform, that showcase how we’re giving our talents and the brands we champion a competitive edge with AI at speed.”

Havas’ AI investment works with all major platforms, helping clients with different data systems and business needs operate more efficiently. Havas’ Converged.AI product suite includes:

Converged Activate (Targeting & Activation): Through the tailored use of LLMs, Converged Activate can build and match compliant, privacy-first audiences directly into global platforms such as Google, Meta and Amazon, as well as local providers such as TF1 and ITV.

Converged Measure (Analytics): CSA, Havas’ global technology, data and analytics consultancy, has been integrated into the Converged.AI platform, using AI to merge different measurement techniques and fill the gaps in attribution with calibration experiments and machine learning models.

Converged Agentic Reporting (Dynamic Intelligence): A series of agents that can develop and execute code and retrieve, format, visualise and display data, creating dynamic dashboards that can extract data in real time in response to natural language queries.

Converged AI Designer (Planning & Decisioning): A tool that combines CSA’s analytics suite with the Converged.AI reporting cloud, using clients’ performance data to predict future scenarios and fuel AI driven planning and decisioning.

Converged Content (Content Personalization): Personalised content at scale leveraging Havas’ Adobe partnership within Converged.AI.

Dan Hagen, chief data and technology officer, Havas shared, “We’re building AI solutions that not only automate everyday tasks, but fuel collaboration to deliver extraordinary results for clients. Our AI-ready workforce is an integral part of this vision, and we’ve democratised the solutions development process to allow end user subject matter experts – creatives, planners, insight experts and more – to create products based on the challenges they encounter working with clients every day.”

Havas' development approach has sped up product timelines and led to group-wide tools like Persona Live, which lets team members interact with audience profiles using Converged.AI.

One of the new tools launched is Vermeer, an AI-based platform for visual and video production, developed by Prose on Pixels. Built by a team of engineers, designers, and strategists, Vermeer is designed for practical agency use, combining AI capabilities with human input for more controlled and consistent creative output.