Havas Media Network India inks strategic partnership with KlugKlug

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The collaboration signals a commitment to elevate the impact and effectiveness of influencer-driven campaigns by 40% - 60% for brands across India and globally.
Havas Media Network India, the media agency conglomerate of Havas India, and KlugKlug, one of India’s leading Influencer Tech stacks that identifies authentic and relevant influencers, have entered a strategic partnership. This collaboration is aimed at introducing unprecedented solutions in the space of influencer marketing signaling a commitment to elevate the impact and effectiveness of influencer-driven campaigns by a whopping 40% - 60% for brands across India and globally.
In the rapidly expanding realm of influencer marketing, which has touched $30 billion in expenditures for 2023, India stands as the second-fastest-growing market. Marketers nationwide recognise that one of the most impactful ways of connecting with their target audience is through influencer marketing, as evidenced by a third of Indian brands doubling their budgets for social media influencers in the past year.
As the influencer marketing landscape continue to evolve and regulations become more defined, the collaboration between Havas Media Network India and KlugKlug propels them to the forefront of industry innovation, focusing on signals, data, and solutions. By synergising their collective expertise, the partnership aims to deliver meaningful solutions to clients, not only amplifying brand visibility but also fostering genuine connections between influencers and their audiences.
The solutions offered by KlugKlug for Havas Media Network India include empowering the agency with the possibility to build influencer affiliate programmes by using KlugKlug's affiliate features. Additionally, the partnership includes advanced geo-filters that enable Havas to gain access to 400+ tier 2 & 3 cities with regional and vernacular influencers.
Havas Media Network India’s collaboration with KlugKlug ensures that influencers are selected based on a brand’s KPIs, TG Salience and multiple tangible parameters that impact business outcomes. KlugKlug’s further expertise lends robust credibility to influencer marketing via its data-backed media-like approach to market research and cutting-edge insights not only internal to the brand but even for its competition and landscape across 180+ countries.
Rana Barua, Group CEO, Havas India, SEA & North Asia (Japan & South Korea), said, “At Havas India, it has been our endeavour to introduce cutting-edge expertise that not only complements our current integrated Village ecosystem but also helps our client partners grow their business meaningfully. While we have already been leveraging influencer marketing as a substantial expertise, this strategic alliance with KlugKlug will enable us to further bolster our offering, making way for a more transparent, tech-driven, and organised ecosystem. I wish both the teams the very best and look forward to some impactful work together."
Mohit Joshi, CEO, Havas Media Network India, added, “The entire narrative of Havas Media Network India is centered on the Meaningful Media proposition. In a space as dynamic as influencer marketing, the need of the hour are credible personalities and transparent, data-led solutions that offer brands a host of measurable parameters. This exclusive partnership will help us select authentic influencers across 400+ regional markets who will showcase brands in the most credible manner, helping them achieve maximum customer outreach, creating a meaningful and transparent ecosystem for brands and influencers to collaborate and create content that connects with the audience at multiple levels.”
Commenting on the partnership, KlugKlug Co-Founder & CEO, Kalyan Kumar, said, "KlugKlug is absolutely delighted to embark on this journey with Havas Media Network India by adding a scientific layer to the world of influencer marketing for clients. This is a further validation of how closely KlugKlug brings forth 'data that matters' for greater business impact. Having successfully validated our technology across India and globally, this is a massive stepping-stone in our efforts to bring true value to the accelerating influencer marketing landscape. With Havas Media Network India’s guidance on continuous improvements, we should be unveiling some Made-In-Bharat global-first innovations in the very near future.”