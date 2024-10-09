Hearst’s brands deliver curated lifestyle and news content to OpenAI

Hearst has announced a new content partnership with OpenAI aimed at integrating Hearst's extensive newspaper and magazine content into OpenAI's products, enhancing the utility and reach of both companies.

Advertisment

Through this collaboration, OpenAI will include content from Hearst’s well-regarded journalism brands, such as the Houston Chronicle, San Francisco Chronicle, Esquire, Cosmopolitan, ELLE, Runner’s World, and Women’s Health, among others. This partnership covers over 20 magazine brands and more than 40 newspapers, providing ChatGPT’s users with a diverse range of lifestyle content. From local news to fashion, home design, health, fitness, and automotive insights, users will enjoy a richer and more connected experience with the topics that impact their daily lives.

“As generative AI matures, it’s critical that journalism created by professional journalists be at the heart of all AI products,” said Hearst Newspapers president Jeff Johnson. “This agreement allows the trustworthy and curated content created by Hearst Newspapers’ award-winning journalists to be part of OpenAI’s products like ChatGPT — creating more timely and relevant results.”

“Our partnership with OpenAI will help us evolve the future of magazine content,” said Hearst Magazines president Debi Chirichella. “This collaboration ensures that our high-quality writing and expertise, cultural and historical context and attribution and credibility are promoted as OpenAI’s products evolve.”

“Bringing Hearst’s trusted content into our products elevates our ability to provide engaging, reliable information to our users,” said Brad Lightcap, COO, OpenAI.

Content from Hearst within ChatGPT will include proper citations and direct links, ensuring transparency and easy access to the original sources. This partnership does not encompass Hearst's other businesses outside of magazines and newspapers.