Hershey India forays into Metaverse with Hersheyverse™

In Hersheyverse, there will be non-player characters (NPC) who will guide users to explore the space. The space is centered on a larger-than-life Hershey’s Kiss where all the interactions will take place. There are shopkeepers who represent different markets like India and will highlight the most popular Hershey’s products during the holidays from the country. There will also be various quests such as Holiday Quest, Social Quest, A Sweet Surprise and A Flying Hershey’s Kiss. These quests will entail distinct storylines which will activate different aspects of the space, the player will eventually earn rewards in terms of power-ups and an exclusive wearable.