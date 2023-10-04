Hipi Lipsync Battle concludes with a cumulative 1.5 billion views; winners to star in a Zee Music video

The competition ran for six months starting from February 2023.
With over 550,000+ video submissions and 1.5 billion cumulative video views, the Hipi Lipsync Battle has drawn the curtains after kicking off in February 2023.
This competition, at its core, was about celebrating the art of acting and expression through lip-syncing.
In a six-month competition, each month, participants were presented with unique lip-sync challenges, allowing them to perform songs or dialogues in their preferred language.
The campaign started in February with #Love as the prime theme, March was all about #StudentLife, April revolved around the theme #Shayari, May was themed as #Retro, June was centred on #HeartBreak, and July with #LOL.
Competition winners Rahul Jha and Sneha Tomar secured Rs 1 lakh as a cash prize and won an opportunity to feature in a music video for Zee Music Co.
“At Hipi, we believe in empowering talent and providing them with opportunities that can transform their dreams into reality. Hipi Lipsync Battle has not only been a resounding success in terms of numbers but has also allowed us to connect with the extraordinary talent among our users. We are overwhelmed by the passion and creativity that the creators have brought to this competition", said GBS Bindra, chief business officer, Hipi.